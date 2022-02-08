Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

