Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $119.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

