Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of StoneX Group worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $306,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

