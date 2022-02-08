Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,278 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 91.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWD stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.