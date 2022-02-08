Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

