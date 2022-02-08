Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.