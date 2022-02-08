Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

