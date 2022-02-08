Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $165.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $166.20 million. Alteryx reported sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $615.80 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 354,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,658. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.