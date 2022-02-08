Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 1,325 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2,819.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

