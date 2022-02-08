Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,600 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

