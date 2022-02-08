Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 150,149 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 556,107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.72% of AutoZone worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

AZO stock opened at $1,996.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,992.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,800.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

