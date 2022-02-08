Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $500,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

