Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,546 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

