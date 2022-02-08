Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 130.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 14.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,355.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

