Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after buying an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $20.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,137.99. 51,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,355.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

