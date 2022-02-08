Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,200.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,355.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.