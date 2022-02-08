Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,299.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,355.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

