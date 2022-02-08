Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,299.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,355.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
