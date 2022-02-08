América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.35

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.35 and traded as low as $17.95. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 3,625 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.