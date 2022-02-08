América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 2,788,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,215,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,665 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

