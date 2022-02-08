América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
América Móvil stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 2,788,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.