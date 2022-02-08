American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $625.06 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $685.55 and its 200 day moving average is $735.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

