American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,435,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.