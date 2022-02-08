American Century Companies Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

