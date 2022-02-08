American Century Companies Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $130.91 and a one year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.