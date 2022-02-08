American Century Companies Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $130.91 and a one year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

