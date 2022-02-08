American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,509 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

