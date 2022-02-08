American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,420 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Summit Financial Group worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.