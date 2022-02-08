American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFG opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $100.51 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.