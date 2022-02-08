American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.