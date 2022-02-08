American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 127,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

