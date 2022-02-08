American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.71% of American Water Works worth $218,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,133,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

