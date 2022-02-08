AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. 21,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,526. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $140.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,566 shares of company stock worth $21,544,909. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

