AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 6.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. 9,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,566 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

