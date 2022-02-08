Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

