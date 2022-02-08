Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 164.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,082 shares of company stock worth $7,773,555. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

