Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 677 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

