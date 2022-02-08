Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,263 shares.The stock last traded at $236.03 and had previously closed at $223.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

