AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 385,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

