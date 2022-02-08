Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

