Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

