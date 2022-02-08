Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 27,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

