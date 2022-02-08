Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $959.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.20 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

SBH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 26,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

