Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $91.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.09 million and the lowest is $87.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $341.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $414.23 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $432.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

