Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.74. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $187.87 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

