Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $101.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.60 million and the highest is $102.90 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.
Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
CORT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
