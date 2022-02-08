Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $101.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.60 million and the highest is $102.90 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.