Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.