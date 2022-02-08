Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

