Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post $70.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.30 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.79. 26,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,360. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 322,152 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

