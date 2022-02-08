Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $233.50

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.50.

CGJTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.97. 995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $113.90 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

