Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $29.25

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $688.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

