Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $112.34

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.45.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,256. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

