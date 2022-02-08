Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $112.34

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.45.
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JACK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,256. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
