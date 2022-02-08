Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $27.11

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,493. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

