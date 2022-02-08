Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $559.83

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $559.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.49.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $4,274,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $12,956,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

