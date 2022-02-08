Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $941.56

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $941.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $914.42. 363,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,280,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $904.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

